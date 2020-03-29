QUINCY (CBS) – There was no raining on a Quincy resident Christopher Eleey’s parade. Not even social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak could stop Eleey’s loved ones from celebrating his 70th birthday.
Quincy Police shared video of a parade of cars going by Eleey’s home as he waved from the front porch.
“The ‘party’ may have been a little different than planned, but the love of your family and friends remains the same,” police tweeted.
Happy 70th Birthday Christopher Eleey!
Quincy Police and the Quincy Fire Department vehicles participated in the parade as well. Cars, some with balloons, drove by while people inside honked and waved.
Drive-by parties have become popular with health officials advising against gatherings of more than 10 people.