BOSTON (CBS) — The majority of Massachusetts residents support the restrictions the state has taken to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to a new poll conducted by Suffolk University and the Boston Globe.
The poll said 80% of people approved of Gov. Charlie Baker’s response overall, 96% supported school closures, 94% supported making restaurants take-out/delivery only, and 92% supported closing non-essential businesses.
The federal government was not viewed as positively. President Trump’s coronavirus response was approved by 28% of residents. Fifty-three percent of residents said the federal government was providing them with the information resourced they needed while 83% said the state government was providing them with needed information resources.
Ninty-four percent of residents said they were being very or somewhat strict about social distancing.