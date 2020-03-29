BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Sunday his administration launched an online portal for individuals and companies to provide necessary supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.
Many hospitals are dealing with a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and there has been a nationwide shortage of critical items.
“Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need,” said Baker. “We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times.”
The portal will allow people to offer purchase or donation of supplies such as respirators, surgical masks, face masks with shields, powered air-purifying respirators, goggles, gloves, protective suits, booties, head covers, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes.
There is also a section of the website that allows healthcare professionals to volunteer their services.
For more information on the new portal, visit Mass.gov.