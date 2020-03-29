00000 (CBS) — A long-time employee of the Maine Department of Transportation died after contracting coronavirus, Maine Governor Janet Mills announced Sunday. The worker, a man in his 60s from Cumberland County, is one of three people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Maine.
“Those who serve the people of Maine in State government are not only dedicated public servants, they are family. Today, I am saddened to say that we have lost a member of that family,” said Governor Mills in a statement. “I am grateful for his years of service to our State, and, on behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, as well as our faithful employees at the Maine Department of Transportation and throughout State government during this difficult time. Please know that we share in your grief, and we support you.”
MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note said, “Our entire MaineDOT family mourns this tragic loss. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to our colleague’s family and friends, and we remain forever grateful for his service to the State of Maine.”
As of Sunday, there were 253 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine.