CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 258 Sunday after 44 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. A Rockingham County woman who was over 60 and had underlying health issues became the third person in the state to die of coronavirus.
The new cases include 25 women and 19 men. Fourteen of the new cases reside in Rockingham County. Hillsborough County, other than Manchester and Nashua, had one new case, Merrimack County had four, Grafton County had two, Carroll County had two, Cheshire County had one, Sullivan County had one, Strafford County had five and the cities of Manchester and Nashua both had seven new cases.
“Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all of the counties with cases,” said the DHHS.
Five of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 39 patients, or 15% of cases, have been hospitalized.
Thousands have been tested.