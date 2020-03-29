



BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said people in Boston are not doing enough to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walsh specifically pointed out the number of people doing things like playing sports in parks, and said that needs to stop.

“People are still gathering in groups and playing sports in our parks. This is not social distancing,” Walsh said.

The city is planning to take new measures to prevent people from gathering at parks. They will include new signs and putting zip ties on basketball nets.

As a last effort, Walsh said the city could lock down parks.

“If we have young people playing basketball on basketball courts and we have young people playing street hockey on street hockey courts, and we have people down hanging on the beach, and we have people sitting in large groups and having conversations, and you have a wine party at your house, all you’re doing is going to put a bigger strain on our hospitals because more people are going to test positive for the coronavirus,” said Walsh.

Walsh said he understands people are frustrated they have to alter how they live their lives. But he added that it is a necessity to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m hoping no other generation of people experience what we’re experiencing right now,” said Walsh.

Boston officials are planning to repurpose a dorm hall at Suffolk University and a hospital in Brighton to house homeless residents. The move comes after a homeless resident was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

The Suffolk facility will have 172 beds. The Brighton building will have 70 beds converted for homeless residents.

A facility at Suffolk Downs in East Boston to test first responders for coronavirus is up and running.