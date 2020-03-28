



BOSTON (CBS) — The U.S. Secretary of the Interior has ordered the historic Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe “disestablished” and that its land be taken away, according to the tribe. The tribe said they would fight this action.

The Chairman Cedric Cromwell wrote on the tribe’s website Friday: “At 4:00 pm today — on the very day that the United States has reached a record 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and our Tribe is desperately struggling with responding to this devastating pandemic — the Bureau of Indian Affairs informed me that the Secretary of the Interior has ordered that our reservation be disestablished and that our land be taken out of trust.”

The tribe called the secretary’s actions “cruel and unnecessary,” and said the secretary was not under court order to take away their land.

“It begs the question, what is driving our federal trustee’s crusade against our reservation?” the tribe wrote. “Regardless of the answer, we the People of the First Light have lived here since before there was a Secretary of the Interior, since before there was a State of Massachusetts, since before the Pilgrims arrived 400 years ago. We have survived, we will continue to survive. These are our lands, these are the lands of our ancestors, and these will be the lands of our grandchildren. This Administration has come and it will go. But we will be here, always.”