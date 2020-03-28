WORCESTER (CBS) — A nursing home in Worcester will become the first dedicated coronavirus treatment center. Residents are now being moved out of Beaumont at Worcester.
“Governor Baker, in conjunction with the MA Department of Public Health and UMass Medical Center, called on Beaumont at Worcester to become the first nursing home in the Commonwealth entirely devoted to COVID-19 patients in recovery. Out of a sense of duty, we said yes,” the center wrote on Facebook.
Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough, the sister center of Beaumont at Worcester, said it would begin receiving residents from Beaumont at Worcester over the next few days. Matt Salmon, CEO of Salmon Health and Retirement, who owns the centers, said in an announcement video that they hope to have all residents out of the building by Wednesday.
“This personally has been a very, very difficult decision and I have been anguishing over it for a few days now because I know the amount of disruption that is this is going to cause for our residents and families who trusted us to take care of their loved ones in Worcester,” Salmon said. “I can’t, in my role, think of any other solution that doesn’t put all of our seniors at risk, not just the ones in our buildings, but the ones throughout the Commonwealth.”