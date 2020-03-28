BOSTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and ordered federal assistance to help with recovery in areas impacted by COVID-19.
The declaration approved on Friday makes “Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Commonwealth of Massachusetts” along with “tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures,” the White House said.
Gov. Charlie Baker said he filed for federal disaster assistance Thursday.
“This request for a major disaster declaration, if approved would provide for the Commonwealth additional federal assistance beyond what was included in the emergency declaration I announced on March 13,” Baker said. “The major disaster declaration would give support and flexibility to our communities as they respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
This includes a request for FEMA’s public assistance program and FEMA’s individual assistance program.
The state could use federal resources to help people who have lost jobs but don’t qualify for unemployment benefits.