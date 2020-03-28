BOSTON (CBS) — New Balance will begin manufacturing face masks for nurses battling coronavirus, the Boston-based athletic wear company announced Friday.
“The global COVID-19 health crisis has called on individuals and organizations to bring their expertise and resources to solve new and extraordinary challenges. New Ballance has engaged a portion of its skilled and innovative U.S. manufacturing workforce to develop face mask to address the significant demand for these supplies,” said a statement.
“We are producing prototypes for face masks in our Lawrence, MA manufacturing facility and hope to scale production using our other New England factories soon.”
New Balance announced on March 16 that it would be temporarily closing its offices, factories and retail stores to help slow the spread of coronavirus.