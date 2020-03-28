Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Many major Boston hotels have closed out of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. They say they are keeping with recommendations from the state.
Hotels that closed this week include Hotel Commonwealth, the Mandarin Oriental, the Omni Parker House, the Boston Harbor Hotel, The Seaport Hotel and the Hyatt Regency. Most have also shut down any restaurants or other facilities run by the hotel.
The hotels say they will reopen in late April or May, but they said this may change.