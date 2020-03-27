BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is extending the deadline to file and pay state income taxes from April 15 to July 15. Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature announced the news Friday, bringing the state in line with the federal government’s decision to push Tax Day to July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Massachusetts will move the state personal income tax filing and payment deadline to July 15, consistent with the federal government, in order to provide additional flexibility to filers during this crisis,” Baker said in a statement. “In partnership with our colleagues in the Legislature, we are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years.”
There will be legislation filed soon to finance the extension and allow the state borrowing flexibility.
“The top priority during this public health crisis is to address the immediate needs facing our residents,” said Senate President Karen Spilka in a statement. “Our message is clear: residents should stay home and avoid social contact to be safe. Extending the tax deadline helps us accomplish that goal and provides peace of mind. =
Anyone with questions can call the Massachusetts Department of Revenue at (617) 887-6367 or send a secure e-message through MassTaxConnect.