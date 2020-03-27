Comments
IPSWICH (CBS) – An Ipswich man who was hit by a car while biking with his family died from his injuries Friday morning.
George Norris, 58, was biking on Topsfield Road in Ipswich with his wife and son Thursday afternoon, when all three were hit by a car.
Norris and his 19-year-old son were airlifted to Mass General Hospital, where the younger man remains hospitalized. Norris’s 60-year-old wife was taken to Beverly Hospital.
The driver of the car, a 43-year-old Ipswich woman, remained at the scene. No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.