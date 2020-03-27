



BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart continues to improve after testing positive for coronavirus last week. But he’s probably feeling a bit feverish after receiving yet another burn from his general manager on social media.

Danny Ainge may be an old guy, but he knows how to have fun on Twitter. And when it comes to poking fun at Smart, Ainge hits like a basketball to the face.

Smart posted an encouraging update on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, letting everyone know he’s feeling better while urging folks to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Smart was sporting a full afro in the picture, which opened the door for Ainge to poke fun at his bulldog off the bench.

“Looking at least 6’5″,” Ainge remarked.

Looking at least 6’5” 😱☘️💪🏼 https://t.co/LSBFNkaKr7 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) March 26, 2020

Smart is officially listed at 6-foot-3 on the C’s roster. Burn.

This is just the latest entry of Ainge playfully roasting Smart on social media. Last week, before Smart announced his diagnosis, he put out a Twitter poll to see which hairdo of his Celtics fans like the most. Ainge, of course, weighed in, offering up his own tonsorial skills.

None of these. Let me design and cut for a unanimous decision☘️🔥 https://t.co/Hd9vhnfMan — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) March 19, 2020

While there may not be any basketball to watch at the moment, Celtics fans can find some entertainment in Ainge’s Twitter antics. And if there is any player that can take the friendly ribbing, it’s Marcus Smart.