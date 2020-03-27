Danny Ainge Roasts Marcus Smart On Twitter -- AgainMarcus Smart continues to improve after testing positive for coronavirus last week. But he's probably feeling a bit feverish after receiving yet another burn from his general manager on social media.

Bruins Sign Defenseman Jack Ahcan Out Of St. Cloud StateThe Bruins' season was abruptly stopped two weeks ago, and they don't know if it will ever resume. That, though hasn't stopped business from taking place.

If Season Is Canceled, Mookie Betts May Never Actually Play For DodgersRed Sox fans had a tough time seeing Mookie Betts put on his Dodger blue following the star's trade from Boston. They may not have to see it again.

Roger Goodell Threatens Punishment To Anyone Who Criticizes League For Holding Draft During Coronavirus PandemicEveryone is concerned with stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Many families are concerned with paying rent and buying groceries. Roger Goodell, though, is concerned with any NFL employees who dare criticize his decision to hold the NFL draft as scheduled.

Bill Belichick Nominated For Sports Emmy For His Work On 'NFL 100' All-Time Team SeriesBill Belichick's done a lot of winning on the football field. Now he'll try to earn a little hardware for his work in front of a camera.