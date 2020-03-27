Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Friday, all Massachusetts RMV locations will be enforcing a strict “no walk-in” policy. It’s the latest measure taken by the agency to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.
Only customers who have made appointments will be seen at the eight open service centers.
Earlier this month, RMV locations started a ticket system after seeing extremely long lines at a time when people are supposed to be social distancing. The RMV has also extended deadlines for inspections and commercial licenses.
Not sure if you need to go to the RMV in person? The RMV is reminding people that dozens of services can be done online.