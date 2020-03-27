BOSTON (CBS) – Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 25 Massachusetts residents, as of Thursday evening, and another 2,400 people have tested positive. While the diagnosed cases are spread pretty evenly across age groups, the fatal cases are clustered among the older population.
Here is a breakdown from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of diagnosed coronavirus cases by age, as of March 26:
Of the 25 people who have died:
• 11 in their 80s
• 8 in their 70s
• 2 in their 90s
• 2 in their 60s
• 2 in their 50s
Nineteen of those 25 patients had known, pre-existing medical conditions.
Seventeen were male, eight were female.
The deaths are spread between nine Massachusetts counties.
• 5 in Middlesex County
• 4 in Suffolk County
• 4 in Worcester County
• 3 in Norfolk County
• 3 in Essex County
• 2 in Hampden County
• 2 in Berkshire County
• 1 in Franklin County
• 1 in Barnstable County
ANNOUNCED MARCH 26
• Male, 50s, Essex County, preexisting conditions
• Male, 80s, Essex County, preexisting conditions
• Male, 80s, Middlesex County, unknown preexisting conditions
• Male, 70s, Middlesex County, preexisting condition
• Male, 80s, Hampden County, unknown preexisting conditions
• Male, 90s, Suffolk County, preexisting conditions
• Male, 80s, Worcester County, preexisting conditions
• Female, 70s, Norfolk County, preexisting conditions
• Male, 80s, Franklin County, unknown preexisting conditions
• Female, 80s, Middlesex County, preexisting conditions
ANNOUNCED MARCH 25
• Male, 80s, Norfolk County, pre-existing conditions
• Male, 80s, Barnstable County, pre-existing conditions
• Male, 70s, Worcester County, unknown pre-existing conditions
• Female, 70s, Worcester County, pre-existing conditions
ANNOUNCED MARCH 24
• Female, 80s, Middlesex County, pre-existing conditions
• Female, 60s, Berkshire County, pre-existing conditions
ANNOUNCED MARCH 23
• Female, 70s, Essex County, pre-existing conditions
• Female, 70s, Worcester County, pre-existing conditions
• Male, 60s, Suffolk County, pre-existing conditions
• Male, 80s, Norfolk County, pre-existing conditions
ANNOUNCED MARCH 22
• Male, 70s, Hampden County, unknown pre-existing conditions
• Male, 70s, Berkshire County, pre-existing conditions
• Male, 90s, Suffolk County, unknown pre-existing conditions
ANNOUNCED MARCH 21
• Female, 50s, Middlesex County, pre-existing conditions