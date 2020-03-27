Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WrestleMania 36Roman Reigns, a leukemia survivor, will not face Goldberg in WrestleMania, WWE's biggest event of the year.

Donald Trump References Tom Brady During Coronavirus Press Conference, Says He Recently Spoke With QBEverybody wants to be Tom Brady. Even the president of the United States.

'It Is Seismically Different': Frustrated NFL Agents Say Draft Process Upended By Coronavirus OutbreakThe NFL hasn't had the same hit to their schedule as other leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, the draft process has been far from normal.

MLB Uniform Maker Switches To Producing Medical Masks, GownsFanatics, the company that manufactures uniforms for Major League Baseball, has suspended production on jerseys and is instead using the polyester mesh fabric to make masks and gowns for hospitals in Pennsylvania and nearby states.

Danny Ainge Roasts Marcus Smart On Twitter -- AgainMarcus Smart continues to improve after testing positive for coronavirus last week. But he's probably feeling a bit feverish after receiving yet another burn from his general manager on social media.