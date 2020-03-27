Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is in “immediate need” of nurses and respiratory therapists as the coronavirus spreads across the Commonwealth.
At a news conference Friday with Gov. Charlie Baker, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders asked for health care professionals who would like to volunteer their services to sign up at maresponds.org.
“We’re partnering with the Mass. Medical Society to match volunteers with our communities and health care providers, based on volunteer skill sets and where they’re most needed,” Sudders said. “We have an immediate need for respiratory therapists and public health nurses.”
Dozens of health care workers at Boston hospitals have tested positive for the coronavirus.