BOSTON (CBS) — Retailers around the state are hiring more employees to meet the increased demands caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Stop & Shop is hiring roughly 5,000 workers in the region. Amazon, CVS Health and Dollar General are also among the growing number of companies adding positions.
Nationwide, Dollar General is adding 50,000 jobs. The company is keeping its stores open to help people find essentials like cleaning supplies and over-the-counter medicine.
“We know a lot of folks, now more than ever, are relying on Dollar General to provide that affordable and convenient option,” said Crystal Ghassemi of Dollar General.
Companies outside the retail sector are also trying to quickly hire employees. Staffing expert Joe Bonfiglio of Entegee is helping to connect people recently laid off with businesses looking to hire workers. He says there is a huge need right now for companies making medical devices and ventilators.
“Time is of the essence. We need to get people on as soon as we can in order to provide companies with the proper man power in order to battle the crisis at hand,” said Joe Bonfiglio of Entegee.
Bonfiglio is encouraging workers to be flexible and not be afraid to take a job they might be over-qualified for to help meet the need.