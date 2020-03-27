Comments
CLINTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has Massachusetts schoolchildren at home for the next several weeks. But Clinton Elementary School is letting them know that their teachers are still there for them.
School Counselor Beth McNally put together a video of teachers holding signs with inspirational messages like “Keep smiling!” and “You are loved!”
“Teachers at Clinton Elementary School are missing their students as much as their students are missing them and they found a creative way to reach out and say hello to all of their friends!” the school said.
Parents appreciated the sweet gesture.
“My daughter was naming all the teachers she knew,” one wrote in a Facebook comment.