BOSTON (CBS) — EMTs with Boston Emergency Services head out on calls 24 hours a day, but now they are rushing to help patients who could be infected with the coronavirus.
“It’s here, it’s a fact of life and so we’re adapting to it,” said Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley.
Hooley said the department is adjusting its procedures daily as COVID-19 spreads at a faster rate.
“Now that you do have community spread you have to have the assumption now that every call you go to is a person who is potentially infected,” he said.
At every call, Boston EMS now puts a surgical mask on the patient whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not. If the patient does have coronavirus symptoms, the first responders add extra protective gear.
Boston EMS is also taking precautions at it’s command center by screening everyone allowed inside, including WBZ-TV.
So far, only one of the department’s employees has tested positive for COVID-19. The chief said the EMT is recovering and expected to go back to work soon.
The chief said patients can also help keep first responders safe. If you call 911 and think you’re infected with the virus, tell EMS right way.