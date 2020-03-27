Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Several Manchester, New Hampshire, streets have been shut down Friday as emergency workers respond to building and car fires, according to Manchester police. They said the fires are in the 200 block of Spruce Street.
At least two buildings and two cars have burned. It is unclear if anyone was in the homes when the fires started or how they started.
Manchester police tweeted that seven intersections are currently blocked because of the fire. These include intersections with Spruce, Maple, Lake, Beech, Central and Lincoln Streets.
Police advise avoiding the area. No further information has been released.