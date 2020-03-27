BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ season was abruptly stopped two weeks ago, and they don’t know if it will ever resume. That, though hasn’t stopped business from taking place.
The Bruins on Thursday signed collegiate defenseman Jack Ahcan from St. Cloud State. The 22-year-old shared the news on Twitter.
“I am very humbled and excited to join the Boston Bruins organization; it is truly a dream come true for me and my family,” he wrote. “When the time is right, I look forward to getting started with my new teammates. More importantly, please stay safe, stay healthy, and stay positive.”
An undersized defenseman at 5-foot-8 and 184 pounds, Ahcan racked up 82 assists in 144 collegiate games while also scoring 21 goals for a total of 103 points.
A left-shot, Ahcan also played seven games for Team USA in the 2017 World Junior Championships, registering one assist and a plus-3 rating in seven games for the gold medal winners. He was named to the NCHC Second All-Star Team in each of the past two seasons, and he was named to the West Second All-American Team in 2018-19.
Comparisons to Torey Krug will be inevitable, considering their size and their vision on the ice. For the sake of keeping track, Krug recorded 83 points (26-57-83) in 114 collegiate games, compared to Ahcan’s 103 points (21-82-103) in 144 games.