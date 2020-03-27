BOSTON (CBS) – After some morning light, scattered showers pushing off the south coast by mid-morning, sunshine will dominate Friday. Temperatures mainly starting in the 40s will climb well above normal into the 50s and even touch 60 in spots.

Winds will be light out of the NW 5-10 mph. A great day to get some fresh air, get outside to take a walk, or bike ride or even just utilize the backyard. I expect today and tomorrow to be your best days to get some yard work done.

THIS EVENING

It will be clear and chilly once the sun goes down. Sunset is at 7:05 p.m. Temperatures will fall from the mid-50s to the mid-40s by later tonight. Overnight the mercury will drop into the 30s with some areas, especially north and west, falling below freezing.

WEEKEND

If you are looking to spend some time outside this weekend, of course maintaining social distancing, Saturday will be the pick. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Unfortunately, high clouds increase late in the day and widespread rain returns overnight Saturday into Sunday. The risk of rain will be ongoing from the morning until Sunday night, heavy at times, so if you are waiting to do some indoor cleaning, wait till Sunday. It will be cooler to finish off the weekend with highs in the 40s Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

Scattered showers will continue on Monday, but we’ll find improvements for Tuesday. A developing area of low pressure will be one to watch for the middle of next week, as it could impact our area with more rain chances, But right now, it also has the potential to slide just south of the area keeping us dry and on the cooler side with afternoon temps in the 40s to near 50, which is normal for this time of year.