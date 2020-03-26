Comments
WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A massive fire raced through several buildings at the site of the old Naval Air Station in Weymouth Thursday night.
The fire started in the old officers’ barracks, which have been abandoned for years.
Firefighters said they were having some trouble getting water to the site because there are not many hydrants nearby.
There are no reports of any injuries. It is unclear how the fire started.
MORE: it appears firefighters are simply trying to contain the fire at this point. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/2V7BZmz1Ap
— Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) March 27, 2020