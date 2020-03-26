Roger Goodell Threatens Punishment To Anyone Who Criticizes League For Holding Draft During Coronavirus PandemicEveryone is concerned with stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Many families are concerned with paying rent and buying groceries. Roger Goodell, though, is concerned with any NFL employees who dare criticize his decision to hold the NFL draft as scheduled.

Bill Belichick Nominated For Sports Emmy For His Work On 'NFL 100' All-Time Team SeriesBill Belichick's done a lot of winning on the football field. Now he'll try to earn a little hardware for his work in front of a camera.

Patriots NFL Draft Preview: Which Tight Ends Should Bill Belichick Target?It would be really great if the Patriots drafted a tight end this year. Here are some options for Bill Belichick.

Roche: Lamenting Lack Of Baseball On What Should Have Been MLB's Opening DayDan Roche posted a love letter of sorts to Opening Day on social media.

Even Jamie Collins Can't Believe Tom Brady Is No Longer With PatriotsDespite his own personal history, Jamie Collins still can't believe that Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots.