Comments
DERRY, NH (CBS) – A flagger who was directing traffic at a Derry, New Hampshire road construction site was killed by an alleged drunk driver Thursday morning.
Police said the man was controlling traffic on East Broadway just before 9:30 a.m. when he was struck by an SUV. The flagger was seriously injured and taken to Parkland Medical Center, where he later died.
The driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Kevin Nagle, lives just half a mile from the crash scene. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released.