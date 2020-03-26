BOSTON (CBS) — MLB’s investigation into the 2018 Red Sox for using a video replay room to steal signs is over. Now we just await commissioner Rob Manfred’s written report on the matter.
When that report will actually come out remains a mystery, though. Manfred has been a tad bit busy as MLB and the rest of the world focuses on the coronavirus pandemic, and has yet to actually write out the report.
“We are done with the investigation. There has been a delay in terms of producing a written report, because I, frankly, haven’t had time to turn to it with the other issues,” Manfred told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on late Wednesday. “But we will get a Boston report out before we resume play.”
Rob Manfred says he is done with the Red Sox investigation and that the league will get a Boston report out before play resumes. pic.twitter.com/txp1Efz0xH
The investigation began in January shortly after MLB finished its investigation — and doled out punishment — into the sign-stealing scandal by the 2017 Houston Astros. Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora was at the center of that scandal, which ultimately cost him his job in Boston.
Manfred has always maintained that they’d release their report on the Red Sox ahead of the season, but no one knows when the season will begin at this point.
“My optimistic outlook is that at some point in May, we’ll be gearing back up,” Manfred said Wednesday. “We’ll have to make a determination depending on what the precise date is as to how much of a preparation period we need.”