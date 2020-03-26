BOSTON (CBS) — If anybody knows how quickly someone’s status can change in Foxboro, it would seemingly be Jamie Collins.
A Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro in 2015, Collins was well on his way to being a star … when Bill Belichick stunningly traded him to Cleveland in the middle of the 2016 season.
Despite his own personal history, Collins still can’t believe that Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots.
“Oh, man. I still don’t believe it,” Collins said on a conference call this week, per The Detroit Free Press.
Later, Collins said “it’s kind of weird” to envision Brady playing for the Buccaneers.
“It don’t feel real, man,” Collins said. “I just can’t wait to see it. I need to see it on Sunday.”
Collins himself left New England in free agency last week, signing with the Lions on a three-year deal worth $30 million, with $18 million guaranteed. He’ll get a chance to see Brady the Buccaneer in person when Tampa Bay visits Detroit during the 2020 season.
Perhaps then and then only will it feel real for Collins.