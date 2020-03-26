



REVERE (CBS) – Health officials in Revere said Thursday there are 33 positive coronavirus cases in the city and seven of them are residents of the same senior living facility.

The seven live at Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Boulevard. Five of the people with cases are hospitalized. One person died, though their official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The city ordered the facility to quarantine all residents in their individual units and to enhance other protocols.

Wayne Rose told WBZ-TV his mother, 88-year-old Virginia Rose Kasper, is one of the residents with coronavirus. He said she is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“She was very fatigued, and then she had the shortness of breath. Then came the fever,” Rose said.

Rose said several of his family members are now feeling sick as well, but they have not yet been able to be tested.

“They’re saying we can’t get the test. I don’t know why,” he said. “Three of us have been living with her for a week and a half. NBA players are getting it. Is it a money thing?”

Rose said the complex had precautions in place, but he believes they could have done more.

“She lived in a building with about 300 people. They were screening people. But the only thing they were doing, none of them have masks, they would take your temperature. Then they’d give you a pen that 40 other people had touched,” Rose said.

In total, there were 1,838 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts and 14 reported deaths as of Wednesday.