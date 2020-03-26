Comments
NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — A heartwarming video shows how some teachers are going above and beyond to connect with their students while the coronavirus keeps kids out of school for the next several weeks. Lyle White shared a Facebook video of his grandson’s special needs teacher “Ms. Kate” from North Andover paying a surprise visit to her student Logan.
Ms. Kate plays Tic-Tac-Toe with Logan using a marker on a window – a good example of keeping social distancing fun. She offers Logan some helpful hints and he is thrilled to win the game.
White says Ms. Kate has been “awesome” with video chats and phone calls to Logan while school is out.
“Teachers should be more appreciated than they are,” White said. “She is very special to us.”