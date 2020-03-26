ur healthcare workers are our first-line responders in this particular epidemic, and they need protective gear to protect us and protect everyone they care about.”

“When we heard there was a call for that, we decided we had the materials. We were closed and we could do something with that,” said Tiana Chase, co-owner of Excelsior Comics and Games. “O ur healthcare workers are our first-line responders in this particular epidemic, and they need protective gear to protect us and protect everyone they care about.”

After closing their doors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the couple decided their 3D printers could help save lives.