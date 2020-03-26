BOSTON (CBS) — With so many people struggling during the coronavirus crisis, there is good news at the gas pump. Prices have been falling steadily across the state.

According to AAA, the average price is $2.17 per gallon in Massachusetts; that’s down from nearly $2.50 a year ago.

But if you are willing to look around a bit, there are much lower prices available. WBZ-TV found a number of stations selling gas for less than $2.00. Delta Auto Energy on Cambridge Street in Burlington has regular unleaded for $1.93. A few miles away, the Pace gas station is advertising regular for $1.87.

We talked to Patrick De Haan of Gasbuddy.com, who told us there are a handful of stations selling gas across the country for $.99. While he doesn’t expect us to see prices dip that low around here, he did say the price will continue to fall, at least in the short term.

“Over the long term it’s a big more vague,” he said. “So much of what we are going to be dealing with in terms of prices at the pump is contingent on what happens with the coronavirus.”

De Haan also warned consumers to be careful when pumping gas. He suggests cleaning the pump with a sanitizing wipe if you have one. If not, wash your hands as soon as you get home.