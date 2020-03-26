CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The state of New Hampshire now has a total of 158 confirmed coronavirus cases after 21 new cases were discovered, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.
The new cases include five men, 15 women and one boy. Eleven of the patients are in Rockingham County, four are in the city of Manchester, two are in Merrimack County and there is one patient in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, as well as Cheshire, Grafton and Sullivan Counties.
Community-based transmission was the cause of five of the cases. The remaining patients either traveled to domestic or international locations or had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Three of the new cases are currently hospitalized, and so far, 25 of the 158 positive cases have been hospitalized. Only one person has died from a coronavirus-related illness.
Gov. Chris Sununu ordered a stay-at-home order on Thursday,