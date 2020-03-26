



BOSTON (CBS) – What a day to get outside and enjoy! Today will feature mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. It will be chilly in the morning with temps in the 30s, but expect the mercury to rise through the 40s late morning to the low to mid 50s inland by this afternoon.

I do expect the immediate coastline, Cape and Islands to be tad cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A north wind will be present 5-15 mph. Some clouds will increase late in the day from the north as a weakening cold front approaches the area.

TONIGHT

As this front pushes through the area tonight, clouds will increase. There may be a spot shower, but most of the moisture along this front will dry up as it passes through. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW

Most of the day will be dry, but can’t rule out a shower or two for areas south as the aforementioned cold front continues to push southward. The chances of a passing shower are about 30 percent. An area of showers will ride along this boundary, but most of the activity looks to pass just to the south. As the front continues to shift south, clouds will break apart and expect increasing sunshine on Friday. Temperatures will once again be above normal with highs in the 50s.

WEEKEND

If you are looking to spend some time outside this weekend, of course maintaining social distancing, Saturday will be the pick! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Unfortunately high clouds increase late in the day and widespread rain returns overnight Saturday into Sunday. It will be cooler to finish off the weekend with highs in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Scattered showers will continue on Monday, but we’ll find improvements for Tuesday. A developing area of low pressure will be one to watch for the middle of next week, as it could impact our area with more rain chances. But right now, it also has the potential to slide just south of the area keeping us dry and on the cooler side with afternoon temps around 50, which is normal for this time of year. Stay with WBZ as new information becomes available.