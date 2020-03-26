BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Fire Department paused Thursday to remember Lt. Ed Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy. Both men died in 2014 in the line of duty while at a massive fire in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood.
In a tweet, Boston Fire Department said this marked the “6th year that can feel like 6 days.”
On this 6th year that can feel like 6 days when you hold someone dear in your heart, we honorably remember the loss of our brothers LT. Ed Walsh & FF. Michael Kennedy. They gave their all on the 9 alarm fire at 298 Beacon St. Today we we pause to remember them and their families. pic.twitter.com/DqKxHTKyYq
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 26, 2020
Walsh, 43, of West Roxbury left behind a wife and three children. He had been with the department more than nine years.
Kennedy, 33, was a Hyde Park resident and Marine veteran. He had been with the department for six years.
Both men died while fighting a wind-whipped 9-alarm fire on Beacon Street.