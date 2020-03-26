What Is Your MLB Team's Best Opening Day Moment?Today would have been Opening Day for MLB. What is the best Opening Day moment in your organization's history?

Joe Montana Says Patriots 'Made A Mistake' Letting Tom Brady GoWhen it comes to the game of football, there isn't much that Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana doesn't understand. But he's somewhat confused at what the New England Patriots are doing this offseason.

Brady Over Jameis Was An Easy Decision For BuccaneersThe decision to pursue Tom Brady in free agency was a no-brainer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MLB Ballparks Will Remain Eerily Empty On 'Opening Day'There will be no hot dogs on the grill, no beer on tap, no vendors in the stands selling peanuts and Cracker Jack.

Manfred: MLB's Red Sox Investigation Complete, Written Report Will Be Released Before SeasonMLB's investigation into the 2018 Red Sox for using a video replay room to steal signs is over. Now we just await commissioner Rob Manfred's written report on the matter.