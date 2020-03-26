CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:back bay fire, Boston News, Ed Walsh, Michael Kennedy


BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Fire Department paused Thursday to remember Lt. Ed Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy. Both men died in 2014 in the line of duty while at a massive fire in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood.

In a tweet, Boston Fire Department said this marked the “6th year that can feel like 6 days.”

Walsh, 43, of West Roxbury left behind a wife and three children. He had been with the department more than nine years.

Kennedy, 33, was a Hyde Park resident and Marine veteran. He had been with the department for six years.

Both men died while fighting a wind-whipped 9-alarm fire on Beacon Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply