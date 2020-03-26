



BOSTON (CBS) — As a head coach, Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls. Overall, he’s won eight. No coach has ever won nearly as much as Belichick has in the playoffs, and only two coaches have ever won more in the regular season.

Bill Belichick’s done a lot of winning on the football field. Now he’ll try to earn a little hardware for his work in front of a camera.

Yes, believe it or not, the often surly, cantankerous man at the press conference podium was so electrified and engaging during his work on the “NFL 100” All-Time Team television show that he’s earned a nomination for a Sports Emmy.

With Charles Barkley, Michael Strahan, Kenny Smith, Jay Bilas and Al Leiter nominated, it’s a star-studded category. But the rareness of Belichick being up for such an award could help the legendary football coach.

Belichick, 67, put his 40 years of NFL experience to good use when he participated in the NFL Network’s quest to make a roster of the 100 greatest players in the league’s 100-year history. Not only did he help cultivate the list, but he worked alongside host Rich Eisen and analyst Cris Collinsworth on the TV show, as the list was revealed over the course of several episodes.

Belichick himself made the NFL 100 All-Time Team as one of 10 coaches. Patriots Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Junior Seau, Mike Haynes, and Adam Vinatieri also made the team.

“It was a great honor for me to be a part of the selection process and to be a part of the show,” Belichick said back in July. “There are obviously thousands of great NFL players and coaches, legends involved in the game, many of whom I’ve watched, observed or studied my entire life. So it was a tremendous process, very difficult in terms of the selection, but it was a great honor to be a part of it.”

Belichick added: “Being on the set with Cris and Rich was a great honor, a great thrill, and many of the legends that were there with us. So that was something that I’ve never been a part of, and it was very insightful and certainly gave me a greater appreciation for this great game and what the National Football League has accomplished, and the individuals who have written the stories over the last 100 years. It was a great experience for me.”

According to Deadline, “The Sports Emmys ceremony originally was for April 28 in Manhattan but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NATAS has said the awards will be handed out later this year, but it has not set a date.”