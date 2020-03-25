



(MARE) – Nathalia is a funny and informative elementary school-aged girl of Caucasian descent. She is described as “easy going” and “one to go with the flow”. Nathalia loves animals and she also enjoys art-making. Some of her other favorite activities are watching the Disney and Nickelodeon channels, going shopping, getting ice cream and trips to the park. Nathalia does really well with reciting music. She likes to sing and can memorize words of several songs. Nathalia already has future aspirations and would like to be a Veterinarian when she grows up. Nathalia loves the socialization aspect of school, especially lunch time and recess.

Nathalia is legally freed for adoption and will thrive with a family that is able to give her some one on one time. Nathalia has stated she would like a family that is patient with her, loves her and plays with her. She would also like a family that is willing to maintain contact with her little brother and older siblings. Her social worker is seeking a family of any constellation and with or without other children in the home. Any interested family should be open to contact with Nathalia’s biological mother in the future.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.