BOSTON (CBS) — UMass alumnus Tajae Sharpe has found a new home in the NFL. After spending his four years in the league with the Tennessee Titans, the former Minuteman has reportedly signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Sharpe’s deal with Minnesota is reportedly for one year, according to Ian Rapoport. He’ll likely slot in behind Adam Thielen as the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver, in place of the recently traded Stefon Diggs.
A new home offers a fresh start for Sharpe, who had fallen out of favor in Tennessee. He had a strong rookie season after being taken in the fifth round in 2016, finishing the year with 41 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns. Of those 41 receptions, 27 went for a Tennessee first down.
But a foot injury sidelined Sharpe for the entire 2017 season, and his role declined when he returned in 2018. He caught just 26 passes on 47 targets, and his role was further diminished in 2019 after the Titans drafted A.J. Brown in the second round. Sharpe was targeted just 35 times last season, catching 25 of those passes. He finished with a career-best four touchdowns, but played just 44 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps.
He now goes to an offense that ranked eighth in the NFL in points per game but 23rd in both overall passing yards and passing yards per game.