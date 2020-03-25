BOSTON (CBS) – A Scituate man will face several charges after trying to strangle a Transit Police officer at South Station on Tuesday.
Transit Police said a woman reported that she saw a man throw a bottle through a large window pane, shattering it, at the station. She then pointed out Jonathan Quigley, 32, who was walking towards Track 1 on the Commuter Rail, as the man who threw the bottle.
The officer yelled to Quigley several times, but he refused to stop. Police said when the officer caught up to Quigley and attempted to investigate, Quigley tried to hit the officer in the head. Then, he allegedly grabbed the officer by the throat and began to strangle him.
The officer was able to fend off Quigley, and several Transit Police officers assisted.