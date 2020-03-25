NHL Postpones Draft Amid Continuing Coronavirus PandemicCoronavirus concerns, which forced hockey season into hiatus, have pushed back the 2020 NHL Draft as well.

Patrice Bergeron: 'It Is Hard' Not Knowing If Stanley Cup Playoffs Will Be PlayedThe unknown of the 2019-20 season is difficult for Patrice Bergeron to deal with.

BAUER Hockey Now Producing Medical Shields To Help Protect Doctors Amid COVID-19 PandemicThe hockey equipment manufacturer is switching its manufacturing plants to make face shields for doctors to wear as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Not Canceling Americans' Tee Times, As Golf Courses Take Social Distancing MeasuresWashtenaw Golf Club, one of the oldest courses in Michigan, typically only has to worry about the weather in March. Now there is a far more serious issue to contemplate: the new coronavirus.

NFL May Allow Alternate Helmets In 2021For anyone yearning for a return of Pat Patriot, Bucco Bruce, or any other great throwback ... you may have your wishes granted in 2021.