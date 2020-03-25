BOSTON (CBS) — In an offseason that feels like they’ve been losing their own players left and right, the Patriots are bringing one back. The Patriots have re-signed linebacker/defensive end Shilique Calhoun, the team announced Tuesday night.
Calhoun, 28, played 15 games for the Patriots last season, his first in New England. He finished with nine tackles and a forced fumble, and also played an important part on New England’s special teams, taking 237 snaps with the unit.
Re-signing Calhoun won’t create any waves across the league, but it’s a necessary depth move for New Engalnd. With the Patriots losing defensive end/linebacker Kyle Van Noy and linebackers Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts this offseason, Calhoun could slide up the depth chart if he makes a jump in his second year in the Patriots defense.