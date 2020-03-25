BOSTON (CBS) — With much of the world halted or slowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sports have quickly taken a back seat to more important matters.
The athletes whose livelihoods have been put on pause certainly understand why they’re currently not in action. Still, for players who dedicate their whole lives to their sport, it doesn’t make dealing with that reality any easier.
Patrice Bergeron, who at 34 years old was a part of the NHL’s best team this season, certainly understands the significance and seriousness of the matter. But the unknown of the 2019-20 season is still difficult for Bergeron to deal with.
“I think as you get older you realize that you need to make the most of every opportunity since they might not come by often. That being said, this is out of our control. What should be on our minds right now is everyone’s safety,” Bergeron told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. “Still, it is hard knowing that we have a great team, not certain if there will be a playoff and a Stanley Cup to compete for.”
Indeed, the future of the current season remains unknown to all. The NHL is working to establish contingency plans for a potential Stanley Cup Playoff run through the summer, but the uncertain status of just about everything in the country with regard to coronavirus leaves that as only a possibility. The possibility that the 2019-20 season is altogether canceled exists as well.