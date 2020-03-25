Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – They always dress for the occasion, and now the Make Way For Ducklings statues at Boston’s Public Garden are ready for coronavirus.
Mrs. Mallard along with Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack, and Quack are wearing teeny, tiny medical masks along with their leftover St. Patrick’s Day gear.
The ducklings are known for wearing accessories to match the times, from shirts to celebrate Boston sports teams, to winter hats to keep them warm, and gear to match any holiday. They have even dressed as Supreme Court Justices.