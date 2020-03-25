



BOSTON (CBS) – The streets and sidewalks of Boston’s South End are empty as small businesses remain in the dark. Olympia Flower Shop on Washington Street shut its doors at noon on Tuesday. “We’re open seven days a week so being closed is unfamiliar,” said co-owner Joe Bornstein.

They’re still making limited deliveries and providing flowers for funerals. Bornstein isn’t sure how the 117-year-old business will benefit from the federal stimulus package.

“What are they going to do. I don’t know how they’re going to pay for all this,” said Bornstein.

Third Piece owner Kristen Lambert is also closely watching the developments out of Washington. “I’ve definitely been trying to understand it and interpret what it means for me and other small businesses,” Lambert said.

Lambert closed her Tremont Street retail shop, Third Piece, a week and a half ago until the coronavirus crisis ends. “I think you have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” she said.

She shifted her sales and knitting lessons online until she can reopen. “We have a couple of options for people to join us at home,” Lambert said. “I think it’s a great activity for people to be doing while they’re stuck at home.”

The Worcester Ice Center is closed down until further notice and it’s not only impacting the teams that play here but it’s also impacting half dozen other businesses that are part of this complex.

Bay State Brewery and Tap Room opened at the rink just 18 days ago. The owners are not sure if they’ll even qualify for the stimulus. “Just wait to listen and wait to hope that’s the best we can do,” said Bay State Brewery and Tap Room co-owner Shawn Rich.

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts is expecting more information once the economic package is passed. “We need to have some clear guidance on when small businesses can open and when consumers can get out and spend in their communities,” said Jon Hurst of Retailers Association of Massachusetts.