BOSTON (CBS) – The New Hampshire Department of Health says a person that tested positive for coronavirus rode four buses between Concord, New Hampshire and Logan Airport in Boston.
They’re urging anyone who was on those buses to stay at home and call your doctor if you come down with any symptoms.
Anyone on one of the following Concord Coach Line buses may have been potentially exposed to coronavirus and should stay at home:
• 3/11/20: 3:15 AM bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – South Station – Boston Logan Airport
• 3/13/20: 5:40 PM bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH – Tilton – Plymouth – Lincoln – Littleton
• 3/14/20: 5:00 AM bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – Boston Express Salem – South Station – Boston Logan Airport
• 3/16/20: 1:40 PM bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that anyone who recently traveled out of state is encouraged to self-isolate upon returning to New Hampshire.