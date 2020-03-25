



NEEDHAM (CBS) – A mystery man sent joy to people in Needham at a trying time. Afraid that Needham Florist would be forced to close because of new restrictions related to the coronavirus, he bought everything they had left and had 10 large bouquets delivered anonymously to people in town.

Shop owner Julie Ben-David said she still can’t believe it – a reminder that there are still good people doing good things.

“His main concern was that they got the flowers but he also wanted to help local business knowing that stores were forced to close as of 12 o’clock,” she said.

Ben-David said she was “devastated” when Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that non-essential businesses would have to close Tuesday to try and slow the spread of the virus. She said the shop founded in 1995 would be losing out on sales for Easter, Passover and spring orders.

Then she received the anonymous phone call Monday evening.

“I thought he was joking at first; this can’t possibly be happening,” she said.

She wrote on Facebook that aside from his “unbelievable act of kindness,” she was impressed that he didn’t want any credit for the gesture.

“You can’t even describe the feeling that I have, not only as a business owner but just as a person,” Ben-David said. “It’s about reaching out and being good to each other and kind to each other.”