BOSTON (CBS) – Everyone is doing their part to combat the coronavirus crisis but in the case of Tufts University, it is military training that’s making a big difference. Several current and former military members from the Tufts Fletcher School helped repair over 6,000 medical grade masks that were donated to Tufts Medical Center in poor condition.
They worked with student volunteers from around Boston and engineering students to make prototypes of the masks. Then, they collected roughly three and a half miles of elastic cord and 6,000 elastic clips to get the job done.
The schools’ military fellows say they are uniquely suited for this work.
“Whether it’s in combat. Whether it’s in training. Whether it’s working with partner nation countries in a variety of different capacities, but the bottom line is being able to leverage our experience collectively dealing with ambiguity,” said Lt. Col. Mike Manning.
The fellows are also advising Tufts on the use of its facilities for hospital laundry and storage and even the availability of its dorms for low risk coronavirus patients.