



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that all schools in the state will be closed through the end of April due to coronavirus.

Schools, which had been ordered to close through April 6, will now open no sooner than May 4.

“This will provide school districts to provide the best possible opportunities for remote learning for all students,” Baker said. “This is not an extended school vacation. During this long-term closure the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will work with school districts to further develop educational programming students can use at home. This way schools can plan for the return of students in May.”

Baker said his administration is partnering with WGBH to launch online educational research for kids across Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said schools will have to get creative with how they educate students. But he said this presents a unique opportunity.

“This could be an amazing opportunity to think differently about how we educate our kids,” said Riley.

Riley and Baker stressed that school work can be done on the computer, but also with project-based lessons such as learning to cook or planting a garden as examples. Riley acknowledged that not all students may have access to the internet, and they will not be punished for not having that resource.

“We think that districts should use whatever they have at their availability to get out to kids. But we want to make sure we don’t penalize any children who don’t have access to the internet,” Riley said.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,159 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts. Eleven people have died in the state as a result.

