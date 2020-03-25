Coronavirus Not Canceling Americans' Tee Times, As Golf Courses Take Social Distancing MeasuresWashtenaw Golf Club, one of the oldest courses in Michigan, typically only has to worry about the weather in March. Now there is a far more serious issue to contemplate: the new coronavirus.

NFL May Allow Alternate Helmets In 2021For anyone yearning for a return of Pat Patriot, Bucco Bruce, or any other great throwback ... you may have your wishes granted in 2021.

UMass Alum Tajae Sharpe Signs 1-Year Deal With VikingsUMass alumnus Tajae Sharpe has found a new home in the NFL.

TD Garden Lays Off Part-Time Employees, Will Reduce Salary Of Full-Time Associates During Coronavirus HiatusWith the Bruins and Celtics seasons on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, part-time workers at TD Garden have been laid off.

Report: NFL Coaches, Executives Believe Coronavirus Will Make Starting Season On Time 'Nearly Impossible'The NFL remains optimistic that the 2020 season will go off without a hitch. On the ground level though, many in the NFL remain more realistic.