BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is set to issue a new public health order affecting grocery stores and pharmacies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he’s lifting all bans on plastic bags and prohibiting shoppers from carrying out their groceries in reusable bags.
“From now on reusable bags are prohibited and all regulations on plastic bag bans will be lifted,” Baker said. “Stores are not allowed to charge for paper and plastic bags at this time.”
Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open in the state as they are considered essential businesses. Many stores have voluntarily announced special senior hours, and now Baker will require them to provide at least one hour a day for adults 60 and over to shop.
Stores will also be required to offer sanitation options like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. They also must close any self-serve food stations and keep customers and employees at least six feet apart. Stores should have a “marked social distancing line” that begins six feet away from all checkout counters, he said.
“It’s important that these places which are often visited by large amounts of people on a daily basis are observing Department of Public Health guidance on sanitation and social distancing,” Baker said.
Any employee who feels sick is ordered to stay home, and stores are requested to have employees in high risk populations to do alternative assignments with less exposure to the public.