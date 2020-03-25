Comments
(CBS) – Some uplifting news on the coronavirus front. The FDA announced Tuesday that it is approving the use of a new treatment for the sickest patients.
The agency said that doctors can now administer blood plasma taken from patients who have recovered from the infection. This plasma contains antibodies to the virus and the hope is that by injecting these antibodies into seriously ill patients, they can better fight the infection.
New York State plans to use the treatment in clinical trials. It will take some time before researchers know whether it works, but experts are optimistic.